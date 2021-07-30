‘Buzz’ of Sydney 2000 a goldmine for proud Olympian Jess Fox
Gold medalist Jess Fox has joined Ray Hadley after achieving her lifelong dream at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 24-year-old Olympian is proud of herself for pushing hard to earn the gold in the C-1 canoe slalom.
“I left it all out there on the water – emotionally, physically, it was everything I had to pull out that run.”
Fox’s journey to Tokyo 2020 started with Sydney 2000, and being “part of the buzz” at the purpose-built Sydney International Regatta Centre in her hometown.
“When I started paddling, to have that venue in Penrith as my home course has just meant that I’ve been able to be a world contender.
“It was an amazing place to grow up, and to build my skills as an athlete.”
Press PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Sandra Montanez/Getty Images