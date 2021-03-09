Bushfire victim to spend second winter in caravan as supply scarcity continues

Tradesmen and women are being urged to seek work on the bushfire-ravaged NSW South Coast as communities struggle to rebuild.

Bemboka resident Cath Healy found herself living in a caravan after the Black Summer bushfires destroyed her home and sheds, but one year on her rebuild remains unfinished.

She told Jim Wilson after being tied up in red tape for 15 weeks, the expected timeline won’t see her move in before winter.

“We’ve got frames up and we’ve just started today on a roof.

“It just seems to be either getting the contractors, getting workers, getting supplies – we ordered ovens and cooktops three months ago and they’re still not here.

“[Tradies should] come down to the South Coast. There’s plenty of jobs for you.”

