‘Bush footy club’ battling ‘frustrating’ COVID-19 restriction threatening grand final
A small town AFL club in north-eastern New South Wales is battling a “frustrating” Sydney-centric COVID-19 restriction.
The Gunnedah AFL grand final is to be held at the end of September in a town with no coronavirus cases.
However, the organisers must erect a 500m long fence in order to host the game.
Gunnedah AFL Club President Hamish Russell told Ben Fordham COVID-19 restrictions dictate no more than 500 people are allowed to attend a community sport event.
“We’ve got no chance of 500 people turning up!
“We’re just a simple bush footy club in a small town.
“I am so frustrated by these COVID restrictions.”
