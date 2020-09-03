‘Bush footy club’ battling ‘frustrating’ COVID-19 restriction threatening grand final

A small town AFL club in north-eastern New South Wales is battling a “frustrating” Sydney-centric COVID-19 restriction.

The Gunnedah AFL grand final is to be held at the end of September in a town with no coronavirus cases.

However, the organisers must erect a 500m long fence in order to host the game.

Gunnedah AFL Club President Hamish Russell told Ben Fordham COVID-19 restrictions dictate no more than 500 people are allowed to attend a community sport event.

“We’ve got no chance of 500 people turning up!

“We’re just a simple bush footy club in a small town.

“I am so frustrated by these COVID restrictions.”

