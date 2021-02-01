2GB
Bureaucrats offer beloved Sydney doctor ‘outrageous’ ultimatum

11 hours ago
A beloved Sydney doctor has been issued an ultimatum after being consistently targeted by medical authorities.

Dr Peter Brown’s patients rallied together after it was revealed the Medical Council of NSW set their sights on the 70-year-old because of his age.

Loyal listeners joined in on Ben Fordham’s push to protect the doctor from losing his job.

No action was taken against him but then a former patient made a complaint about Dr Brown’s record-keeping in the 1990s.

The Health Care Complaints Commission investigated but the complaint was withdrawn.

But now, the Health Professional Councils Authority has contacted Dr Brown’s legal team, advising that if the GP doesn’t want any more action taken against him, he needs to retire.

Dr Brown told Ben Fordham he’s done nothing wrong.

“I’d like to retire on my own terms, not when the NSW government feels they want to get rid of me.”

Ben said, “There are a lot of people out there who are not going to stand by while a good man is mowed down.”

