Brumby backflip: Matt Kean concedes to Ray Hadley

The plan to rehome or destroy up to 4000 brumbies in the Kosciuszko National Park has stalled amid calls for a recount.

For several weeks Ray Hadley has been calling for a recount of the feral horses in the national park to determine the true numbers.

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean told Ray Hadley the recount is a “pretty sensible” idea.

“I heard your calls last week, the deputy premier contacted me over the weekend … we’ll do a recount as requested.”

“The only reason for any obfuscation there was that they do a big count every four years.

“I think to give the community confidence that what we’re doing is the right thing, we’ll bring that forward.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

In response to shocking images Ray Hadley revealed earlier, of what appears to be brumby skulls displayed as trophies at the park, Mr Kean said it is “completely unacceptable”.

“It is fair to say I felt sick.

“There is no place for the harm or cruelty, or gloating about it, for any living being in the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

“If any of the staff want to be involved in that, then they can get out!”

Image: Getty