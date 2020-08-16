2GB
Brumby skulls displayed as trophies at the Kosciuszko National Park

12 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Brumby

Ray Hadley has received several photos from the National Parks and Wildlife works depot at the southern end of Kosciuszko National Park.

The photos appear to show brumby skulls displayed in trees as some sort of trophy.

Brumby01
Brumby02

 

News
