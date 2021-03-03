2GB
Brittany Higgins slur ‘the beginning of the end’ for Defence Minister

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Brittany HigginsLinda ReynoldsWomen in Parliament
Ben Fordham has declared slurs made against former staffer Brittany Higgins “the beginning of the end” for Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

The Defence Minister reportedly referred to Ms Higgins as “a lying cow”, which Ms Reynolds did not deny but said was in reference to “misrepresentation” of events in the media.

Ben called on Ms Reynolds to step down of her own accord.

“Let’s call a spade a spade – it’s over for Linda Reynolds.

“[She] later apologised to her staff … saying ‘it’s been a stressful time for everyone’.

“Yes minister, it’s been a stressful time for Brittany Higgins too – she was allegedly raped in your office!

“Take responsibility for your careless and callous words.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

