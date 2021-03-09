2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Breakthrough for ANZAC march but ‘fractures’ in veteran-RSL relationship remain

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson Exclusive
Anzac DayRay James
Article image for Breakthrough for ANZAC march but ‘fractures’ in veteran-RSL relationship remain

After outrage from the veteran community, the capacity limit for Sydney’s ANZAC Day march has been increased several times over.

The proposed limit, which is expected to be swiftly rubber-stamped by NSW Health, has been lifted from 500 to 3500 marching.

Past and present servicemen and women who register can also invite two guests to spectate.

NSW RSL President Ray James told Jim Wilson less than 200 veterans have signed up so far, but he expects more registrations when restrictions on reunions ease.

He explained why he’s not overly concerned about the age and vulnerability of those marching.

“We know who’s who at the zoo, so to speak. The big issue was people were complaining about having to register, but it’s no different than all the other celebrations out there.

“At the end of the day, we have been working and moving forward since September last year … with the government, to make as much as possible a familiar ANZAC commemoration.”

Retired SAS Commander Heston Russell acknowledged the low number of registrations is in large part due to tension between the veteran community and the RSLs.

“There’s a lot of issues coming to the front here with some fractures within the ex-service organisations … we need to push that aside, we need to all register.

“What we have now is the opportunity to now work together, identify these faults and bring all veterans together, because we’ve almost ended up with egg in our face.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

RELATED

‘Man up!’: Ben Fordham challenges RSL boss on ANZAC Day restrictions

‘You’ve lied to me!’: Ray Hadley reveals RSL boss’ ‘disgraceful’ ANZAC Day move

 

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson Exclusive
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873