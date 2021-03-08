‘Man up!’: Ben Fordham challenges RSL boss on ANZAC Day restrictions

Ben Fordham has challenged the NSW RSL President amid outrage over restrictions placed on the ANZAC Day march.

The defence community has questioned the limits placed on this year’s ANZAC Day march, with only 500 registered veterans allowed to participate.

The confusion comes as more than 30,000 people packed into the SCG for the Mardi Gras at the weekend.

Meetings between the RSL and NSW Health will be held this week, with the state government reportedly happy to raise the capacity limit for the ANZAC Day march.

“Why not just bite the bullet and man up!?” Ben Fordham challenged the NSW RSL President Ray James on air this morning.

He insists they are keeping the health of veterans at the forefront and discussions are ongoing.

President of Mosman RSL sub-branch Peter Watson told Ben Fordham he usually has 2000 people at the dawn service but this year he’s only allowed 300.

“We are diggers that can make up our own minds about our own welfare.”

