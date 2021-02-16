2GB
Defence community call out ‘soft option’ chosen for ANZAC Day

36 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Heston Russell
The defence community is questioning the organisation of this year’s ANZAC Day march with only 500 veterans allowed to participate.

The march was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but officials are confident it will go ahead his year in Sydney in a COVID-safe way.

Retired Special Forces Commander Heston Russell told Ben Fordham there should be a larger event or multiple smaller marches.

“It’s not attacking Mardi Gras or these other events, the due diligence has been put in for planning those events.

“The due diligence has not been put into this ANZAC Day parade.

“We’ve gone for the soft, easy option.”

