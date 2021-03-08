2GB
‘You’ve lied to me!’: Ray Hadley reveals RSL boss’ ‘disgraceful’ ANZAC Day move

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for ‘You’ve lied to me!’: Ray Hadley reveals RSL boss’ ‘disgraceful’ ANZAC Day move

Ray Hadley has called out the NSW RSL President over a reluctance to increase the capacity of the ANZAC Day march.

The defence community has questioned the limits placed on this year’s ANZAC Day march, with only 500 registered veterans allowed to participate.

NSW RSL President Ray James told Ben Fordham this morning meetings between the RSL and NSW Health will be held this week but later contacted The Ray Hadley Morning Show claiming they’ve already applied for an exemption.

Now, Ray Hadley has obtained a letter sent from NSW Health to Mr James about two weeks ago, encouraging the RSL to apply for a larger march. (See letter below)

“I don’t want to be critical of a returned serviceman … but I’m afraid I have no option.

“I’m sorry, there’s no other way to say it, Ray, you’ve lied to me.

“I don’t like being played for a fool.”

A senior member of the Berejiklian government had also spoken to the RSL President, stressing they could have more people marching as long as they put forward a plan.

“I’ve had dialogue with NSW Health this morning, there’s been a distinct lack of interest by the RSL in pushing for a bigger march,” Ray revealed.

“I’ve had a gutful, Mr James. You need to pull your finger out, mate, and get this bloody well solved.”

