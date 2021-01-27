2GB
Sydney COVID-19 restrictions eased

1 hour ago
Article image for Sydney COVID-19 restrictions eased

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the easing of restrictions, bringing good news for weddings and venues.

From midnight on Friday, 30 visitors will be allowed in the home and outdoor gatherings will be raised to 50 people.

300 people will be allowed at funerals and weddings, subject to the 4sqm rule.

Hospitality venues and churches will also have to comply with the 4sqm rule.

Masks will be mandatory on public transport, in places of worship, gaming venues, hairdressing salons and for hospitality workers.

Retail workers and the public are being encouraged to wear masks but it is no longer compulsory.

NSW has recorded zero cases of community transmission for the 10th consecutive day.

 

Image: Nine News

 

