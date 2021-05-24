2GB
Fulton family accept state funeral for NRL Immortal after NSW government pivot

10 hours ago
ray hadley exclusive
BOB FULTON
Rugby league legend Bob Fulton will be offered a state funeral, despite the proposal initially being rejected by the NSW government. 

The government had initially planned a send-off similar to Tommy Raudonikis’ at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ray commended NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for the change of plans.

“She made a decision, it was a bad decision, she’s corrected it,” said Ray Hadley.

“When people make bad decisions and correct it, they get praise from me, they don’t get condemned, so well done.”

Fulton’s son Brett confirmed to Ray that after discussing the offer as a family, Bob’s widow Anne will accept.

“We’d like to thank Ms Berejiklian for the offer.”

The Premier told Ray she’s “very pleased” with the rare decision.

“Overruling advice is often difficult, but well worth it on this occasion.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

News
