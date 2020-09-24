Restrictions lifted for formals, weddings and community sport

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced restrictions on end-of-year school celebrations, weddings, and community sport will be lifted early.

From this weekend, community sport spectators can gather on the sidelines without restriction on numbers, provided they maintain social distancing.

Previously, only one parent or family member per player was permitted to spectate.

“We know that the finals start this weekend; this will allow more than two parents to actually go and watch their children play and enjoy the sport,” Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has confirmed Year 12 and Year 6 formals will be allowed to go ahead during Term 4, as well as several extracurricular activities previously restricted.

Singing in groups of up to 5 will be permitted in school choirs and church settings, and numbers in music ensembles are now unlimited.

Interschool sporting competitions will resume, however parents will not be able to spectate on school grounds.

Wedding restrictions will also be eased, with some dancing now allowed.

“Bridal parties of up to 20 can be on the dancefloor, but I stress it is the same 20, you cannot have a roster,” the Premier said.

