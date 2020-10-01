2GB
Breaking Politics – America Decides

6 hours ago
Breaking Politics

The 59th US Presidential election. An election like no other.

For the next six weeks, a special edition of the Breaking Politics podcast will take an in-depth look at one of the most important elections in American history.

Hosted by Cam Reddin, Breaking Politics – America Decides will provide expert commentary and analysis of the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Episode 1: The System looks at the first debate, and breaks down the election process.

Image: Getty

