Breaking Politics – America Decides
The 59th US Presidential election. An election like no other.
For the next six weeks, a special edition of the Breaking Politics podcast will take an in-depth look at one of the most important elections in American history.
Hosted by Cam Reddin, Breaking Politics – America Decides will provide expert commentary and analysis of the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Episode 1: The System looks at the first debate, and breaks down the election process.
Click PLAY below to listen
Image: Getty