Novak Djokovic booted out of US Open

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Novak Djokovic has been kicked out of the US Open.

Djokovic was 5-6 down with 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball behind him after a call went against him.

Tennis correspondent Craig Gabriel saw the incident and told Ben Fordham how it unfolded.

“In frustration, he flicked a ball with his racket, it’s hit a linesperson in the throat.

“She screamed, went down. It was not with malice, I will say that.”

Image: Getty/Peter Staples/ATP Tour 

Ben Fordham
NewsSportsTennis
