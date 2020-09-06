Novak Djokovic booted out of US Open
Novak Djokovic has been kicked out of the US Open.
Djokovic was 5-6 down with 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball behind him after a call went against him.
Tennis correspondent Craig Gabriel saw the incident and told Ben Fordham how it unfolded.
“In frustration, he flicked a ball with his racket, it’s hit a linesperson in the throat.
“She screamed, went down. It was not with malice, I will say that.”
Oh my god, Djokovic got disqualified from the US Open.pic.twitter.com/yCo3Lqw0tg
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2020
Image: Getty/Peter Staples/ATP Tour