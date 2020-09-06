Novak Djokovic booted out of US Open

Novak Djokovic has been kicked out of the US Open.

Djokovic was 5-6 down with 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball behind him after a call went against him.

Tennis correspondent Craig Gabriel saw the incident and told Ben Fordham how it unfolded.

“In frustration, he flicked a ball with his racket, it’s hit a linesperson in the throat.

“She screamed, went down. It was not with malice, I will say that.”

Oh my god, Djokovic got disqualified from the US Open.pic.twitter.com/yCo3Lqw0tg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2020



Image: Getty/Peter Staples/ATP Tour