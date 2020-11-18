BREAKING | NAB shuts all branches due to ‘physical security threat’
All NAB bank branches across the country have been closed due to a “physical security threat”.
Caller Luke told Deborah Knight he was “abruptly booted out” of an NAB bank branch at Revesby.
In a statement, a spokesperson for NAB said the safety of customers and staff was the priority.
“Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat,” the statement read.
“We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can.”
