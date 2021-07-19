Former Labor MPs found guilty of misconduct

Former Labor ministers Ian Macdonald and Eddie Obeid, as well as Obeid’s son Moses, have been found guilty of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

Justice Elizabeth Fullerton found the trio guilty today in the NSW Supreme Court over a rigged exploration tender linked to a Central West property that delivered $30 million to the Obeid family.

Criminal punishments are yet to be handed down in court.

Press PLAY below for the full details

Image: Nine News (archival)