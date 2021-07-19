2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Labor MPs found guilty of misconduct

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australian Labor PartyCrimeEddie ObeidNSWNSW Politics
Article image for Former Labor MPs found guilty of misconduct

Former Labor ministers Ian Macdonald and Eddie Obeid, as well as Obeid’s son Moses, have been found guilty of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

Justice Elizabeth Fullerton found the trio guilty today in the NSW Supreme Court over a rigged exploration tender linked to a Central West property that delivered $30 million to the Obeid family.

Criminal punishments are yet to be handed down in court.

Press PLAY below for the full details

Image: Nine News (archival)

Deborah Knight
CrimeNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873