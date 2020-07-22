Brad Fittler weighs in on future of ‘potential superstar’ Joseph Suaalii

The South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Joseph Suaalii has been offered a $3 million contract by Rugby Australia in a bid to bring him back to union.

Blues coach Brad Fittler gave the teenager a ringing endorsement, telling Mark Levy he has “the potential of an absolute superstar”.

“I watched him play in a rugby union game and he was very impressive, he’s quite the athlete.

“Balance, speed and power – he’s got it all.”

However, being the highest-paid 16-year-old player in union would place a lot of pressure on the young gun, Freddy warned.

“That would be very hard to live up to.

“I saw a report in the paper that said he’ll set his family up for life – that’s something that’s really snuck into sport.

“Fans don’t necessarily care about athletes’ families, … they just care that you’ve got the best player out there and he’s playing for his jersey.

“That’s something that’s got really muddled up.”

Instead, Freddy insisted Suaalii should look to the long term, and focus on finding the organisation and club that will best aid his development as a player.

“If he has 16 to 17 years of professional sport, he can live wherever he wants!”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

Image: South Sydney Rabbitohs/Official website