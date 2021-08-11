2GB
Brad Fittler backs summer league proposal amid ‘safety issue’ for lower grades

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has backed a proposal to launch a short competition for the NRL’s rising stars.

Nine commentator Phil Gould made the ‘summer league’ suggestion due to lower grades missing out on two seasons in a row as a result of pandemic restrictions.

Freddy told Mark Levy such a competition would be “ideal”.

“If blokes aren’t playing at that lower level, and then forcing their way up … into the NRL, it’s a safety issue more than anything.

“The more footy we can get them, the better.”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s reaction in full

 

