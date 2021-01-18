‘Bordering on ridiculous’: Jim Wilson clashes with Australian Open coach

Three flights with COVID-19 cases aboard have caused havoc for Australian Open players, who have been told by the Victorian Premier to ‘stop whinging’ after Novak Djokovic produced a list of demands.

Most players and coaches are permitted five hours a day of training outside their hotel, however those in close contact with confirmed cases have been placed in hard lockdown.

Coach and Australian tennis great Pat Cash told Jim Wilson the measures are “much more severe” than quarantine protocols for the US or French Open.

“It’s probably bordering on a little bit ridiculous, but I suppose that’s erring on the safe side which we can understand.”

Whilst he admitted some of Djokovic’s demands are “unrealistic”, he argued the meals of bread rolls, yoghurt and fruit need improvement.

“The food we’re being given … will keep you alive, it’s what everybody has in quarantine when they arrive in Victoria, but it’s not athlete food.

“Even for me, … I had to skip two meals, I couldn’t eat the food. It’s not up to standard.

“My opinion [is] at some stage, Australia has to open up … to the world.”

Jim Wilson hit back at Mr Cash’s assertions, pointing out how lucky players are that the Aus Open is even going ahead.

“They’re in a very fortunate and privileged position compared to a lot of people!”

