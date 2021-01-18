2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Bordering on ridiculous’: Jim Wilson clashes with Australian Open coach

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
AUSTRALIAN OPENhotel quarantinePat Cash
Article image for ‘Bordering on ridiculous’: Jim Wilson clashes with Australian Open coach

Three flights with COVID-19 cases aboard have caused havoc for Australian Open players, who have been told by the Victorian Premier to ‘stop whinging’ after Novak Djokovic produced a list of demands.

Most players and coaches are permitted five hours a day of training outside their hotel, however those in close contact with confirmed cases have been placed in hard lockdown.

Coach and Australian tennis great Pat Cash told Jim Wilson the measures are “much more severe” than quarantine protocols for the US or French Open.

“It’s probably bordering on a little bit ridiculous, but I suppose that’s erring on the safe side which we can understand.”

Whilst he admitted some of Djokovic’s demands are “unrealistic”, he argued the meals of bread rolls, yoghurt and fruit need improvement.

“The food we’re being given … will keep you alive, it’s what everybody has in quarantine when they arrive in Victoria, but it’s not athlete food.

“Even for me, … I had to skip two meals, I couldn’t eat the food. It’s not up to standard.

“My opinion [is] at some stage, Australia has to open up … to the world.”

Jim Wilson hit back at Mr Cash’s assertions, pointing out how lucky players are that the Aus Open is even going ahead.

“They’re in a very fortunate and privileged position compared to a lot of people!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsSportsTennis
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873