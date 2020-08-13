2GB
Bodycam captures moment man saved from oncoming train

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
California

A policewoman in the US has pulled a man away from an oncoming train after his wheelchair got stuck on train tracks.

The Californian rescue was captured on the officer’s bodycam.

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
