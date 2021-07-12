2GB
  • Blues vice-captain Dale Finucane ‘humbled’..

Blues vice-captain Dale Finucane ‘humbled’ by high praise from Brad Fittler

10 hours ago
Mark Levy
Dale FinucaneNSW Bluesrugby league featured
The NSW Blues’ Dale Finucane has reacted to praise offered up by coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fitter.

Freddy last week told Mark Levy Finucane, who has been named vice-captain for Origin III, is a hard worker who has made impressive progress.

“It’s very humbling to hear that,” Finucane responded.

“Obviously [it was] disappointing missing out on the first game … [and] coming in on injury cover for the second game, but to be involved in the third game is very, very special.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Blues/Official 

Rugby LeagueSports
