Blues coach Brad Fittler ‘can’t wait’ to get Dale Finucane on the field in Origin III

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Next Wednesday, the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons will face off for the final time this season in Newcastle.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler confirmed to Mark Levy he’s particularly excited by the hard-working Dale Finucane, subbed in in Daniel Saifiti’s place.

“I always knew that if he’s our 19 or 20th best player, then we’ve got a pretty good footy team.

“Now … I can’t wait to get to that moment in the game where you’re telling him to … stand up and get on the field.”

With only two teams in the last 25 years to have pulled off an Origin clean sweep, Freddy acknowledged such a feat “doesn’t just happen”.

“We’ve got a few challenges … we’ll have to get our head around that and work pretty hard over the next seven days.

“I just know there’s a really good feeling and a good memory at the end of this if we’re willing to work hard enough.”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s full Origin III update

 

Mark Levy
Sports
