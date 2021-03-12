Blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine: How concerned should we be?

An infectious disease expert has put to bed fears the AstraZeneca vaccine is linked to a deadly illness.

Concerns were raised after a few vaccine recipients in Austria and Denmark developed blood clots, leading both countries to suspend their vaccine program.

Professor Peter Collignon told Jim Wilson whilst there could be a batch issue, it’s unlikely, and even less likely to cause issues in Australia.

“Whenever we hear of serious complications, we should be concerned and they should be looked at.

“But we need to keep this in perspective: for every 100,000 people you have in a community, you get about 100 episodes of severe … blood clots in the lung every year.

“Nothing is occurring at a rate higher than you might expect.”

Image: Getty