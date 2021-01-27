Blessing or burden?: Island territory marks beginning of Queensland takeover

NSW is set to relinquish control of Norfolk Island, providing an opportunity for another state to add it to their tourism portfolio.

The NSW government will allow its $192 million contract to lapse in June, allowing Queensland to snatch up administrative responsibility.

Former Norfolk Island administrator Gary Hardgrave joked to Jim Wilson the territory is just the start.

“There’s plenty of people here in Brisbane who say we’ll take Byron Bay as well, … Bega’s good.

“In all seriousness … this is probably the most subsidised community in Australia: there’s only 1800 people there.

“[NSW have] been trying to get rid of Norfolk Island since 1895!”

