Billy Slater urges Cameron Smith against ‘rushed’ retirement decision

Cameron Smith’s former teammate and close friend Billy Slater has given his insights into the Storm star’s future.

Smith is rumoured to be considering retiring, but Billy told Mark Levy it’s crucial he be allowed to figure out his future on his own terms, and not be pressured by his club or the media.

“He deserves every bit of time that he wants to make this decision.

“Do they need to plan for the future? They’ve got Brandon Smith who’s contracted, they’ve got Harry Grant who’s contracted.

“Why does the decision need to be rushed because of a couple of young guys?”

In other matters, troubled Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has reportedly been offered a million-dollar payout to walk away from the club.

“He can’t continue as a coach … of the Broncos,” Billy said.

“If the club that you’re coaching asks you to leave and they’re willing to pay you a million dollars not to coach the team, that’s unsalvageable.”

