Bidder leaves Dunedoo Golf Club fundraising auction a little sheepish

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Dunedoo Golf Club
Article image for Bidder leaves Dunedoo Golf Club fundraising auction a little sheepish

Turf is being laid through the pouring rain at Dunedoo Golf Club this week after a “senseless act of vandalism” saw the green torn up in April. 

Dad and Dave’s Turf Managing Director Graeme Colless offered to help the club, and this week has laid more than 30,000 metres of turf.

Last night, Mr Colless also helped lead a fundraising auction that raised a further $13,900 for the club.

Among the sales was a $3000 ram… but is that a very cheap truck or a costly new pet?

Press PLAY below to hear the auction’s comical misunderstanding 

 

Ray Hadley
LocalNews
