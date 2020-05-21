‘Beyond a disaster’: Peter Dutton accuses states of ‘social experiment’ sending people broke

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has weighed in on the debate over the reopening of Queensland borders, urging the Premier to reconsider the closure.

Despite advice from the Deputy Chief Medical Officer to the contrary, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has repeatedly insisted the state’s borders will remain closed until September at the earliest.

“The public needs to keep the pressure up,” Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley.

“If she had a sound basis then people could easily agree with her position, but it’s clear that she just doesn’t have a logical argument.”

The Home Affairs Minister and Queensland MP said the border closure has been “beyond a disaster” for struggling tourism operators, and it could get worse if they miss out on upcoming school holidays.

“Lives are being destroyed, and the Premier’s conducting some social experiment here.

“They could make a call today that the borders could reopen in July, and you would have those tourism operators at least with some light at the end of the tunnel.

“Queensland really relies on tourism: thank goodness we have mining continuing … now it’s been the saviour economically of Queensland.”

Image: Nine News