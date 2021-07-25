2GB
‘Best feeling’ amongst Aussie Olympians in Tokyo

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for ‘Best feeling’ amongst Aussie Olympians in Tokyo

Officials say, with the Tokyo Olympics underway, spirits are high for the Australian team.

New COVID infections in Tokyo reached 1,700 yesterday, and there are strict rules in place to stop the virus from spreading among competitors.

Australian Deputy Chef de Mission Susie O’Neill told Ben Fordham despite the unusual rules this year, the athletes are supporting each other.

“There’s a really good bonding feeling amongst the teams.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever seen.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

