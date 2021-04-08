Ben Fordham’s surprise for war veteran caught up in NSW floods

Ben Fordham Live has surprised a war veteran affected by the NSW floods.

Lower Portland resident Nikkole Dixon is living in her neighbour’s shed with her family of five while they wait for the water to clear at their property.

Last week, she told Ben Fordham her father’s tools were lost in the flood.

Ben Fordham Live has been in contact with Toledo who will donate $1500 worth of tools to the veteran.

“That’s amazing,” Nikkole said.

“That will make him a very happy old guy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview