Ben Fordham slams QLD’s refusal to pay up

Ben Fordham has slammed the Queensland Deputy Premier who is refusing to pay the $30 million it owes for NSW hotel quarantine until the federal government caves to its demands.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has refused to pay NSW until the Morrison government approved its proposed quarantine hub near Toowoomba.

“This bloke is a child,” Ben said.

“He’s got a problem with the Commonwealth because they don’t like his silly idea so he takes our money hostage.

“In the dope department, he’s a world record holder. Give him the gold medal!”

