Ben Fordham slams QLD’s ‘cruel’ decision after baby died in magpie attack

Ben Fordham has slammed the decision to prevent relatives of the baby girl who died as a result of a swooping magpie to attend her funeral.

The baby died after her mother tripped and fell while dodging a swooping magpie in Brisbane park.

Now, four relatives from interstate have been denied exemptions to attend the funeral.

“Nobody does cruelty like Queensland,” Ben said.

“No compassion, no commonsense.”

Image: GoFundMe