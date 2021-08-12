2GB
Ben Fordham slams QLD’s ‘cruel’ decision after baby died in magpie attack

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Ben Fordham slams QLD’s ‘cruel’ decision after baby died in magpie attack

Ben Fordham has slammed the decision to prevent relatives of the baby girl who died as a result of a swooping magpie to attend her funeral.

The baby died after her mother tripped and fell while dodging a swooping magpie in Brisbane park.

Now, four relatives from interstate have been denied exemptions to attend the funeral.

“Nobody does cruelty like Queensland,” Ben said.

“No compassion, no commonsense.”

Image: GoFundMe

