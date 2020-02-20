Ben Fordham slams officer’s ‘brain dead’ comments after family burnt to death

Ben Fordham has slammed a police officer’s comments after three children and their mother were killed in a horrific car fire.

It’s believed 42-year-old Rowan Baxter doused the car containing his wife and three young children in petrol before setting it alight.

The children — aged 3, 4 and 6 — died in the car.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson has come under fire for his recent comments.

“Is this an issue of a woman suffering significant violence… or is this an instance of a husband being driven too far by issues he’s suffered, by certain circumstances, into committing acts of this form?” he said.

Ben Fordham says there’s no place for questions like that.

“I don’t know why you would say something like that at a time like this.

“It’s a brain dead comment by a police officer who should know better.

“There’s no situation, under any circumstances, where someone would be driven into lighting their children on fire.”

