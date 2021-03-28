Ben Fordham slams ‘keyboard cowards’ attacking PM for going to the footy

Ben Fordham has slammed the “nasty” social media attack on the Prime Minister after he attended the footy at the weekend.

Scott Morrison was at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday night to cheer on his favourite team, the Cronulla Sharks.

After the team’s loss, he entered the Eels’ rooms to congratulate the team and shook hands with the players.

However, the Prime Minister has been criticised for attending the game as his government deals with multiple claims of harassment and assault.

“The social media pile-on had to be seen to be believed,” Ben Fordham said, “it was vicious, it was nasty”.

“The PM has made some errors in recent weeks … but this was not one of them.”

