2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham slams ‘keyboard cowards’ attacking PM for going to the footy

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Scott Morrison
Article image for Ben Fordham slams ‘keyboard cowards’ attacking PM for going to the footy

Ben Fordham has slammed the “nasty” social media attack on the Prime Minister after he attended the footy at the weekend.

Scott Morrison was at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday night to cheer on his favourite team, the Cronulla Sharks.

After the team’s loss, he entered the Eels’ rooms to congratulate the team and shook hands with the players.

However, the Prime Minister has been criticised for attending the game as his government deals with multiple claims of harassment and assault.

“The social media pile-on had to be seen to be believed,” Ben Fordham said, “it was vicious, it was nasty”.

“The PM has made some errors in recent weeks … but this was not one of them.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ben Fordham
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873