Ben Fordham rips into Queensland’s ’embarrassment’ amid NSW snub

Ben Fordham has slammed Queensland’s Deputy Premier after he filmed himself ripping up a tax invoice of $30 million the state owes NSW for hotel quarantine.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles refused to pay NSW until the Morrison government approved its proposed quarantine hub near Toowoomba.

But Ben believes his latest stunt highlights his immaturity.

“This guy is Peter Pan, he’s the boy who never grew up.

“He is the deputy premier of Queensland and he’s like the work experience kid put in charge of the shop.

“He’s an embarrassment to Queensland.”

Click PLAY below to hear more