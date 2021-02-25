2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham rips into Queensland’s ’embarrassment’ amid NSW snub

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Steven Miles
Article image for Ben Fordham rips into Queensland’s ’embarrassment’ amid NSW snub

Ben Fordham has slammed Queensland’s Deputy Premier after he filmed himself ripping up a tax invoice of $30 million the state owes NSW for hotel quarantine.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles refused to pay NSW until the Morrison government approved its proposed quarantine hub near Toowoomba.

But Ben believes his latest stunt highlights his immaturity.

“This guy is Peter Pan, he’s the boy who never grew up.

“He is the deputy premier of Queensland and he’s like the work experience kid put in charge of the shop.

“He’s an embarrassment to Queensland.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ben Fordham
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873