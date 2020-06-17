Ben Fordham speaks with father of officer at the centre of horrifying attack

Ben Fordham has spoken to the father of one of the police officers who were injured in a horrific attack caught on camera.

Two officers were allegedly assaulted when responding to a domestic violence incident on the Central Coast.

The video shows the struggle that ensued between a male and female officer and the alleged offender.

The father of male officer, Daniel Kinghorne, has written to Ben admitting, “it’s times like these we could cop him flipping burgers for a living”. (Full letter below)

He’s calling on mandatory sentences for anyone who assaults a frontline worker.

Geoff Kinghorne told Ben Fordham he doesn’t understand why the Premier wouldn’t strengthen the laws.

“If she’s gonna support police let’s not have it be tokenistic support, let’s have genuine support.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the police have her full support.

“We have the toughest laws in the land and we will keep doing that.

“But we also need to make sure that anything we do doesn’t have the unintended consequence of letting people off when they should actually be serving jail time.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview