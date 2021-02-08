Ben Fordham picks up baton after Mother of the Year award scrapped

Ben Fordham is calling on Sydneysiders to nominate their own Mother of the Year after Barnardos’ controversial decision to cancel its award.

Barnardos said in its initial statement, since children live with a “variety of families … the celebration of mothers in the absence of others does not truly represent all the families we celebrate in our contemporary world’.”

However, a second statement hinted the awards were cut due to increased costs. (See full statement below)

Barnardos’ cancellation of the Mother of the Year award caused a stir, with The Daily Telegraph posting a “Mum’s the word” headline on their front page.

“We can’t let the concept die on the vine,” Ben Fordham said.

“If Barnardos is going to put down the baton then others are going to pick it up.”

