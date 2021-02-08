Ben Fordham picks up baton after Mother of the Year award scrapped
Ben Fordham is calling on Sydneysiders to nominate their own Mother of the Year after Barnardos’ controversial decision to cancel its award.
Barnardos said in its initial statement, since children live with a “variety of families … the celebration of mothers in the absence of others does not truly represent all the families we celebrate in our contemporary world’.”
However, a second statement hinted the awards were cut due to increased costs. (See full statement below)
Barnardos’ cancellation of the Mother of the Year award caused a stir, with The Daily Telegraph posting a “Mum’s the word” headline on their front page.
“We can’t let the concept die on the vine,” Ben Fordham said.
“If Barnardos is going to put down the baton then others are going to pick it up.”
Full Barnardos statement:
“As a family support and foster care charity, Barnardos Australia works with a diverse range of families – including single parents, foster parents, same sex couples, relatives caring for the children of family members, and children who are cared for by their grandparents.
“Now more than ever, greater numbers of children and their families are struggling with the day to day stress of raising children, and COVID-19 has only added to family struggles and vulnerability.
“Barnardos’ priority is to assist the most vulnerable children and families in our community with all our available resources.
“With this in mind, we have made the decision to bring the Barnardos Mother of the Year Awards to an end. We would like to thank and acknowledge all the amazing mums in our community that we have celebrated over the last 25 years.”