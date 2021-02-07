Barnardos Mother of the Year award scrapped after 25 years

The Barnardos Mother of the Year award has been scrapped after 25 years.

Ben Fordham has hosted the event for the last few years and says it’s “a real shame”.

“It’s also a shame because it sounds like political correctness has played a part here.”

Barnardos has said in a statement, since children live with a “variety of families … the celebration of mothers in the absence of others does not truly represent all the families we celebrate in our contemporary world’.” (Full statement below)

