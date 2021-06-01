2GB
Ben Fordham hammers EPA live on-air over inaction on ‘absolutely disgusting’ stink

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ben Fordham has confronted the Environmental Protection Authority after western Sydney listeners reported the big stink continues to linger.

Ben was contacted about six weeks ago by residents in Minchinbury and surrounding suburbs who claimed the smell emitting from waste facilities in residential areas is unbearable.

The Environmental Protection Authority had promised it would crackdown on the odour emitting from the Bingo landfill facility.

“You’ve allegedly been hammering them for six weeks and the smell’s still there!” Ben Fordham told EPA Executive Director Stephen Beaman.

Mr Beaman insists the EPA is dealing with the issue.

