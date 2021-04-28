‘We’re throwing everything at it’: EPA on the case of western Sydney’s big stink

The Environmental Protection Authority is hoping to have a fix for the odour permeating western Sydney homes “sooner rather than later”.

Ben Fordham was contacted by residents in Minchinbury and surrounding suburbs who claimed the smell emitting from waste facilities in residential areas is unbearable.

EPA Executive Director Stephen Beaman told Ben Fordham Bingo landfill facility has complied with the legal notice issued last week.

He says they will “keep on their hammer” to ensure Bingo takes further measures to reduce the smell.

“We’re throwing everything at it here.

“Weather’s not our friend at the moment … as soon as we get those winds back that will disperse those odours.”

Image: Getty/Peter Macdiarmid