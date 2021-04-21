2GB
Ben Fordham demands answers as ‘awful’ stench seeps into western Sydney homes

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bingo Eastern Creek Recycling Ecology ParkMinchinbury
Article image for Ben Fordham demands answers as ‘awful’ stench seeps into western Sydney homes

Ben Fordham is seeking answers on behalf of his western Sydney listeners who are complaining of an “offensive” smell wafting into homes. 

Residents in Minchinbury and surrounding suburbs claim the smell emitting from a number of waste facilities in residential areas is unbearable.

Listener Michelle told Ben Fordham the “awful sulphur smell” is starting to seep into her home.

“The only thing that separates me between this landfill facility is the M4.

“We’re looking at our 32nd day of not being able to walk outside in the morning … from 4pm in the afternoon, the stench starts to waft over into the community.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Blacktown Mayor Tony Bleasdale told Ben Fordham they have received a number of complaints and are demanding answers from the Environmental Protection Authority.

“They are the mob that have to go out there and fix it up!

“Rest assured, I’m on the case.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
