Minister grilled after dumping serial killer in Sydney retirement home

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Anthony RobertsReginald Arthurell
Article image for Minister grilled after dumping serial killer in Sydney retirement home

NSW Corrections Minister Anthony Roberts has faced questions over the relocation and reintegration of a serial killer into the community.

Reginald Arthurell has been moved from a retirement home in Yagoona after terrified residents got in touch with Ben Fordham when they saw images of the triple murderer’s new identity.

Corrective Services had reached out to a transgender Facebook page to assist the released killer’s transition back into society, but neglected to mention Arthurell had killed three people.

Ben Fordham has demanded answers from the Corrections Minister.

Press PLAY below to the Minister explain

Ben Fordham
CrimeNewsNSW
