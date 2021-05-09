Minister grilled after dumping serial killer in Sydney retirement home

NSW Corrections Minister Anthony Roberts has faced questions over the relocation and reintegration of a serial killer into the community.

Reginald Arthurell has been moved from a retirement home in Yagoona after terrified residents got in touch with Ben Fordham when they saw images of the triple murderer’s new identity.

Corrective Services had reached out to a transgender Facebook page to assist the released killer’s transition back into society, but neglected to mention Arthurell had killed three people.

Ben Fordham has demanded answers from the Corrections Minister.

