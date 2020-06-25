2GB
Ben Fordham blasts ‘brain dead losers’ attacking the wrong statues

48 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Black Lives MatterCol. Hans Christian Heg

Ben Fordham has called out the irony of statue vandals who are tearing down the wrong statues.

The Black Lives Matter movement has seen the rejection of statues around the world, whose figures were involved in racism or slavery.

But, protestors have torn down a statue in Wisconsin of Col. Hans Christian Heg, who campaigned against slavery his whole life.

“They have targeted the wrong statue again!” Ben said.

“These people are a bunch of knuckle-dragging, brain dead, thoughtless and soulless losers! Lost socks in the laundromat of life.”

