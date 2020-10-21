Beloved Sydney doctor targeted AGAIN after 2GB listeners came together to save him

Image: The Daily Telegraph

A beloved Sydney doctor is being targeted again after his loyal patients banded together with Ben Fordham to save his job.

Dr Peter Brown’s patients rallied together after it was revealed the Medical Council of NSW set their sights on the 69-year-old because of his age.

Loyal listeners joined in on Ben Fordham’s push to protect the doctor from losing his job.

No action was taken against him and the doctor revealed he was planning to retire in about a year.

But now a former patient has made a complaint about Dr Brown’s record-keeping in the 1990s.

The Health Care Complaints Commission is investigating the complaint which alleges he kept his files in poor condition and did not have digital records in the 1990s.

“Can we just leave this poor man alone?” Ben Fordham said.

“If these pen pushers want to start another war his loyal patients are ready to rock and roll again.

“Bring it on.”

