2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beloved Sydney doctor targeted AGAIN after 2GB listeners came together to save him

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Peter Brown

Image: The Daily Telegraph

A beloved Sydney doctor is being targeted again after his loyal patients banded together with Ben Fordham to save his job.

Dr Peter Brown’s patients rallied together after it was revealed the Medical Council of NSW set their sights on the 69-year-old because of his age.

Loyal listeners joined in on Ben Fordham’s push to protect the doctor from losing his job.

No action was taken against him and the doctor revealed he was planning to retire in about a year.

But now a former patient has made a complaint about Dr Brown’s record-keeping in the 1990s.

The Health Care Complaints Commission is investigating the complaint which alleges he kept his files in poor condition and did not have digital records in the 1990s.

“Can we just leave this poor man alone?” Ben Fordham said.

“If these pen pushers want to start another war his loyal patients are ready to rock and roll again.

“Bring it on.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873