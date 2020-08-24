Ben Fordham’s ‘army of very loyal listeners’ hailed for saving Sydney doctor

A beloved Sydney doctor has kept his job after a determined campaign from 2GB listeners and Ben Fordham Live.

Patients of beloved Sydney doctor, Peter Brown, rallied together after it was revealed the Medical Council of NSW set their sights on the 69-year-old because of his age.

Loyal listeners joined in on Ben Fordham’s push to protect the doctor from losing his job.

Dr Peter Brown told Ben Fordham he met with the Council yesterday and was grilled about how he runs his practice.

In the end, they ruled no action would be taken against him.

He told Ben he’s thankful to the “army of very loyal listeners” who rallied behind him.

“Hopefully the same sort of thing doesn’t happen to some younger person where their lives could be ruined through no real fault of their own.”

