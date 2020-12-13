Beaches destroyed as severe weather conditions converge

Northern NSW has been hammered by intense rainfall and flooding, with conditions expected to worsen.

Main Beach at Byron Bay has all but vanished, eroded by king tides over the weekend.

NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York told Mark Levy the destructive weather will continue overnight and again on Wednesday.

Having already made four flood rescues, she warned against driving through floodwater and allowing children to play near storm drains.

“The conditions have all lined up poorly for us.

“We’ve got the high tides, surf surges, as well as heavy rain coming down, which means it takes a lot longer for that rain to get away and flow out to the ocean.”

Image: Twitter/Sophie Upcroft