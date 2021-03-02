2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Barnaby Joyce proposes alternative to ‘going public’ with rape allegations

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Barnaby Joycerape allegationWomen in Parliament
Article image for Barnaby Joyce proposes alternative to ‘going public’ with rape allegations

The cabinet minister accused of raping a now deceased woman decades ago is preparing to identify himself today.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce told Ben Fordham he has not spoken with the minister accused, and criticised the ‘imperfect’ process that led to this situation.

He called for changes that would remove the need for victims to “go public” with their accusations in order to receive justice.

“There should be a process that takes it away from trial by politicians, because some of that has political purpose and nothing really much to do with empathy for the [alleged] victim.

“You’re not really helping the person, you’re also an article of a public recrimination of a person that … you have an axe to grind [with].”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaCrimeNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873