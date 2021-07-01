Bankstown council bucks the trend, refuses to illuminate parks amid lockdown

Councils across Sydney are lighting up their parks and sports grounds at night to allow locked down residents more time and space to get fresh air.

After Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne committed to do so too, listener Marina brought to Deborah Knight’s attention that the City of Canterbury-Bankstown Council are bucking that trend.

Mayor Khal Asfour responded, clarifying parks are only closed due to the rain and will “reopen as soon as the wet weather lifts”.

He said he’s “happy to review the decision” to keep the lights off after dark, but “we don’t feel there’s an overwhelming need” based on demand so far.

“We want to discourage people from congregating.

“Council … doesn’t have the power to move people on.”

