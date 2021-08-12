BACKFLIP | Religious knives allowed in NSW schools once again

The NSW government has backflipped on a decision to ban religious knives from schools.

Outrage erupted after it was revealed on Ben Fordham Live a religious knife was used in a stabbing at Glenwood High School earlier this year.

The NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell had told Ben Fordham religious knives will be banned from public schools and the loophole closed.

But Ben Fordham reports the NSW Education Department has informed staff that knives will be allowed back on school grounds for religious reasons.

Minister Mitchell said in a statement students can carry a blunt 8.5cm blade as long as it is sewn into a Kirpan belt. (See full statement below)

“It’s a backdown and it’s a backflip.

“I sympathise with the Sikh community – they’ve made a wonderful contribution to this country – but I don’t believe it’s smart or safe to allow kids to bring knives to school.”

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell’s statement: “We are allowing a blunt blade 8.5 centimetres or less. “It must be sewn into the Kirpan belt and unable to be removed. “This is in line with what other countries around the world do. “It is much stricter than what the Sikh community wanted- but I wasn’t prepared to compromise the student safety.”

